Hridaynath Mangeshkar discharged from hospital

Hridaynath Mangeshkar who was recently hospitalised has been discharged as per a E-times report. At the inaugural Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, his son Adinath who addressed the gathering had said it was his father who would always deliver the welcome address and give information about the trust, but wasn’t able to do it this year. Adinath however had not divulged the exact cause of Hridaynath Mangeshkar's hospitalisation.

Hridaynath debuted his music career in 1955 with the Marathi film Akash Ganga. Since then, he has composed for various Marathi films such as Sansar, Chaani, Ha Khel Savalyancha, Janaki, Jait Re Jait, Umbartha and Nivdung and a few Bollywood films; the most notable among them being Subah, Lekin... and Maya Memsaab.He has been very selective with his work. He has composed songs in Marathi and Hindi. His songs often have complex meters and require singers of great range and depth for enjoyable renditions. His composition of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's poem Saagara Pran Talamalala is a case in point. His 1982 album Dnyaneshwar Mauli, featuring compositions from Jñāneśvar, one of the most famous poets in Marathi literature, set the standard for modern devotional music in Marathi.He also composed music for Doordarshan musical drama Phoolwanti.

