Hrishikesh Pandey: I Try Not To Get Carried Away by Comments or Opinions on Social Media

Actor Hrishikesh Pandey, best known for his work in shows like C.I.D 2, says that the entertainment industry has evolved a lot, especially in the age of social media and multiple streaming platforms. Despite years in the industry, he’s says that it is still a struggle to not get affected by comments on social media.

“Social media has become a huge part of our lives, even for people like me who were never into it. I started very late, initially I didn’t even know much about Instagram or Facebook. But I’ve adapted, because that’s how the world works now. Audience feedback is instant, and while I don’t let it control me, I do acknowledge it. I try not to get carried away by comments or opinions. You have to stay rooted in who you are. The moment you lose that, you’re lost. So, while feedback matters, it doesn’t dictate how I shape my characters. I believe in staying true to the story and role I’ve taken on,” he says.

Hrishikesh adds that there is better storytelling today thanks to OTT and other digital platforms. “It’s an exciting time. There are so many platforms and genres now that the scope of storytelling has exploded. Earlier, options were limited and people often judged you by your look. In my case, many assumed I could only play polished, upmarket characters. But I would love to explore something raw, grounded, even ‘downmarket’ in look, something I haven’t done yet. Because I come from that background, and I know I can do justice to such roles too. What’s great now is that talent from across India, and even abroad, has opportunities. You can meet anyone, approach directors, and get a chance. It’s become far more accessible and inclusive. Good talent is finally getting good work.”