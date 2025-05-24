Hrishitaa Bhatt gets candid about her journey in entertainment industry, recalls making film debut with SRK's 'Asoka'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Actress Hrishitaa Bhatt, who was seen in 'Asoka', 'Ab Tak Chhappan', and others, got candid about her journey in the film industry and shared her experience of visiting Actor Prepares School in Mumbai.

Bhatt debuted with the epic historical drama film 'Asoka', starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I would like to say that it was my first film. I had done modelling before and I didn't expect to do films. And I thought I was having fun while I was modelling. When I got a break, I met Santosh Sivan, the director of the film. At that time, I still didn't want to make films because I had watched his work, and he is such a great cinematographer and director. So I thought I should meet him. So we went to meet."

She has also appeared in the music videos, Aankhon Me Tera Hi Chehra by Aryans with Shahid Kapoor and Dil- Kisi Pe Jab Aa Jaye by Sonali Vajpayee

Hrishitaa continued, "He said there was a role for a Buddhist girl. I had taken a lot of training in dance and acting. But not to become an actor. It was not that I was scared of it. And I had experience with modelling. Then, after 1-2 months, some changes came...And then Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla came on board. They decided that they would produce. Then I met them. And there I was in the film. And I remember when I walked into the office. Shah Rukh and Juhi were watching my music video..."

She praised Anupam Kher and shared her experience of visiting the Actor Prepares School, saying, "I will tell you about Anupam Kher. I have immense love and respect for him. And I truly look up to him as an actor. This school is very important. And on today's date, these children are very lucky. And the students are very lucky to have someone like him. He is a great actor himself. Teaching them is one thing, but he has been casting some of them and helping them with work. No actor has taken such an initiative before. And I think he has started the trend."

Hrishitaa Bhatt debuted in the film Asoka (2001) opposite Shah Rukh Khan, but it was Haasil (2003) that brought her fame. Bhatt received critical acclaim for the role and appeared in films like Ab Tak Chhappan (2004) and Jigyaasa (2006), thereafter. Bhatt was part of the ensemble cast of the ZEE5 cop drama web series, Lalbazaar.

