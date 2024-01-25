Hrithik, Deepika, Anil Kapoor attend 'Fighter' screening in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 : Makers of the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' on Thursday hosted a special screening of their film in Mumbai.

Several big B-town celebs marked their presence at the screening.

Actor Deepika Padukone looked beautiful as she wore a beige cut-sleeve sweater over a white long shirt paired with beige pants. She kept her hair open and makeup heavy.

Actor Hrithik Roshan looked dapper as he donned a beige jacket over an olive green t-shirt paired with matching pants.

The 'War' actor was seen posing with his girlfriend Saba Azad at the screening.

Anil Kapoor was seen twinning with Deepika as he wore a beige shirt over a white t-shirt paired with beige pants.

'Fighter' director Siddharth Anand kept it casual and wore a black denim shirt paired with matching jeans.

Actor Karan Singh Grover also marked his presence at the grand screening along with his wife Bipasha Basu. The couple was seen twinning in black outfits.

Actor Anupam Kher also attended the screening and was seen posing with Anil Kapoor.

Actor Sonam Kapoor along with her husband Anand Ahuja also marked her presence at the screening of 'Fighter'. The couple was seen twinning in black outfits.

Siddharth Anand 's directorial 'Fighter' released in theatres today. Fans loved it for the chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, as well as the storyline, which portrays the essence of patriotism.

The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

The film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures. It is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Speaking about the film, Siddharth said earlier, "Mamta (Siddharth's wife) and I started our film company MARFLIX with #FIGHTER. A film that is ambitious in more ways than one. It's more than just a film for us. And we have given it all to this one. 2024 starts with the same feeling again of nervousness and anxiety. Here's hoping that you guys give the same love to FIGHTER that you showered on PATHAAN. Happy new year guys! See at the movies!! On 25th January."

