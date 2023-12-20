Hrithik, Deepika raise hotness quotient in Fighter's 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone set the internet on fire with their sizzling chemistry in Fighter's upcoming song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch'.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the song's teaser and it's no less than a feast for the eyes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1E0hC4MPPz/?hl=en

Hrithik Roshan shared the teaser on his social media handles and wrote, "Hone laga hai.. #IshqJaisaKuch! Song out on Friday, 22nd December."

The teaser shows Hrithik and Deepika romancing each other against a scenic backdrop. The two looked super hot.

Reacting to the teaser, Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad commented, "[?][?]."

Hrithik's father and veteran director Rakesh Roshan commented, "Super fire ."

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts.

It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair Hrithik and Deepika.

The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a Tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the film.

