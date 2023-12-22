Hrithik, Deepika set internet on fire in 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' song from 'Fighter'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : The most awaited song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' from 'Fighter' is out. The track featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in their hottest avatars is a treat for the fans.

'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' is set on a beachside and shows Deepika and Hrithik flaunting their dance moves while expressing their love for each other sensually.

Vishal and Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao, and Mellow D lent their voices to the song. The lyrics are by Kumaar. 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch,' composed by Vishal and Sheykhar and choreographed by dynamic duo, Bosco and Caesar.

Sharing the song's link, Hrithik took to Instagram and wrote, "Hai ishq?... Ya hai woh... #IshqJaisaKuch. SONG OUT NOW! (Link in bio) Catch the FULL song ONLY on the BIG screen.#Fighter #FighterOn25thJan."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1JkmWXM-1r/?hl=en

Hrithik and Deepika's sizzling chemistry has undoubtedly left in fans awe.

"World class , sexiest couple alive ..," actor Anil Kapoor commented.

"Looking so hot," a fan commented.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises adrenaline-pumping action. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. Karan was missing from the teaser. The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets and doing some aerial stunts.

It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a smouldering kissing scene featuring the lead pair Hrithik and Deepika.

The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a Tricolour from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2024. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of the film.

