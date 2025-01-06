Hrithik flaunts strong physique: This year I’m going for the real thing

Mumbai, Jan 6 Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan in 2025 is going for the “real thing” by being strong.

Hrithik took to Instagram, where he was seen posing shirtless flexing his chiselled body and beefed up muscles in front of a mirror.

“Such a big difference between being strong and looking strong. This year I’m going for the real thing. #keepgoing #keeplearning #staycurious #exploreeverything.”

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen on screen in the action film directed by Siddharth Anand, based on a story he wrote with Ramon Chibb. It also stars Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, while Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Rishabh Sawhney play supporting roles. The film is the first installment in a planned aerial action franchise.

The film was Anand's third collaboration with Hrithik after Bang Bang! and War. Real life Indian Air Force personnel worked in the film. The film is a fictionalized retelling of a series of military events occurring between India and Pakistan in 2019, including the 2019 Pulwama attack, 2019 Balakot airstrike and 2019 India–Pakistan border skirmishes.

He will next be seen in “War 2” directed by Ayaan Mukerji. It is the sequel to the 2019 film “War”. The second installment stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film follows Hrithik’s character Major Kabir Dhaliwal, who returns to combat a new threat to the nation in a perilous undercover mission.

Talking about “War”, it was an action thriller film. It also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka, Dipannita Sharma, Sanjeev Vatsa, Mashhoor Amrohi, Yash Raaj Singh, Arif Zakaria and Mohit Chauhan. It is the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

In the film, an Indian RAW agent is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue.

