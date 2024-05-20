Hrithik joins father Rakesh Roshan and sister Sunaina to cast vote

Mumbai, May 20 Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was joined by his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan as they went out together, braving the unrelenting sun, to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai on Monday.

In a video clip, Hrithik is seen wearing a black T-shirt with grey pants and baseball cap inside the polling booth as he gets his index finger inked. His father, Rakesh Roshan, is seen talking to Sunaina in the background.

Earlier in the day, a galaxy of renowned Bollywood personalities, notably Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, David Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Govinda, to name only a few, were seen exercising their right.

Hrithik was last seen on screen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter', which also has Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the star cast. He will next be seen reprising Major Kabir Dhaliwal in 'War 2', which features Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani in the other lead roles.

