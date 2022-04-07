Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad party in Goa with Sussanne Khan

Rumoured couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni partied together in Goa and their pics have now created a storm in social media. In the photo, Hrithik is seen holding Saba close as they pose with Sussanne and Arslan. Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan have remained friends despite their separation. Hrithik is said to be dating actor-singer Saba Azad.

The two first caught the attention of their fans as they were spotted together at a popular Mumbai restaurant in January earlier this year. Meanwhile, Sussanne is rumoured to be in a relationship with Arslan Goni, the duo have been spotted together many times. On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ where he will be sharing the screen space with none other than Deepika Padukone for the first time. Apart from that, he is also a part of the official remake of Tamil film, ‘Vikram Vedha’ co-starring Saif Ali Khan.

