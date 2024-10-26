Hrithik Roshan attends birthday bash of Sussanne Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Interior designer Sussanne Khan on Saturday turned a year older. She threw a bash for her close friends and family members.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, former husband of Sussanne, too marked his presence at the party. He could be seen in a video from the bash shared by Aly Goni.

In the clip, Sussanne is seen cutting her birthday cake. Her boyfriend Arslan Goni was also present.

Karishma Tanna and Jasmin Bhasin also attended the birthday party of Sussanne.

Wishing Sussanne a happy birthday, actor Esha Deol dropped a lovely picture with Sussanne and wrote, "Happy birthday to my fellow Scorpio. May you keep that gorgeous glow on forever. Lots of love."

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently shares their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is in a relationship with actor Saba Azad.

