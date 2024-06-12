Hrithik Roshan calls cousin Pashmina's Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer "amazing"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : Actor Hrithik Roshan never misses a chance to cheer for his cousin Pashmina, who is gearing up for her debut with the film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'. He gave a shout-out to the film's trailer.

Taking to Instagram stories, Hrithik shared the film's trailer on Tuesday hours after the makers dropped it.

He captioned the post, which read, " GO #ishqvishkrebound. "O, this was amazing. The plot. Its new. I love it."

Not only Hrithik but his girlfriend Saba Azad lauded the trailer of Pashmina.

She posted on her Instagram stories, "Watch my pashoo's trailer nowwww!! Go baby girl!!Can't waaaait aaaaaa @pashminaroshan."

Makers are leaving no stone unturned to create excitement among fans.

On Tuesday, the trailer of the film was unveiled. It showed actors Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan in romantic avatars.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Rohit Saraf took to Instagram and wrote, "Ab hoga #PyaarKaSecondRound, with #IshqVishkRebound Full Trailer Out Now - Link in bio In theatres on 21st June 2024!"

The trailer revolves around best friends who have fallen in love with each other and are now navigating the rough waters of their relationship.

At an earlier event, Rohit Saraf said that Ishq Vishk Rebound is "not a remake or sequel of Ishq Vishk. The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it's a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z."

The movie directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

Meanwhile, on work front, Hrithik is currently gearing up for 'War 2'.

'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor