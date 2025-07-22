Hrithik Roshan Credits Vir Das for His Return to Instagram, Calls His Netflix Show 'the 'Best Stand-Up Show Ever'

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has heaped high praise on comedian-actor Vir Das for his latest Netflix stand-up special Fool Volume, calling it “the best stand-up show ever.” The actor revealed that he reinstalled Instagram just to publicly commend the show. Vir Das, who became the first Indian comedian to win the prestigious International Emmy Award in 2024 for his special Landing, returned to the global stage with Fool Volume—his sixth stand-up special and arguably his most personal and experimental work yet. Released worldwide on Netflix this past Friday, the special has already been generating buzz for its writing, cultural observations, and razor-sharp humour.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan posted:“Had to reinstall Instagram cause I had to say this. Vir Das’ Fool Volume has got to be the best stand-up show ever.”The show blends introspection with satire, and has been praised for its fearless take on identity, politics, and the absurdities of everyday life—continuing Vir’s streak of pushing the envelope with each performance.

Reacting to the appreciation, Vir Das posted a humble response thanking Hrithik for the love and support, calling it “day, month, year, life made. Thank you Hrithik for always shining light and for always being amazing. Thank you thank you @hrithikroshan I admire you so much”.