Hrithik Roshan feels a mixed bag of emotions as he concludes 'War 2' shoot after 149 days of hardwork

Mumbai, July 8 After 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, and injuries, actor Hrithik Roshan has finally wrapped up the shoot of "War 2".

Revealing that he is feeling a mixed bag of emotions, Hrithik took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and shared a photo of him cutting the cake with director Ayan Mukerji.

He further penned a nostalgic note, looking back at his "WAR 2" journey.

"Feeling a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT!", Hrithik wrote.

Sharing his experience of working alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, he added, "@tarak9999 sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together. @advani_kiara I'm so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you've been spectacular to share screen with."

The 'Krrish' actor further stated that it would take him a couple of days to feel like himself again.

"I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & Ayan!! To the entire cast & crew of War 2, Thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day. Lastly, it's always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again. Now onto the journey of presenting our film to you all on August 14th, 2025," Hrithik concluded.

Additionally, Jr NTR also called co-star Hrithik a powerhouse.

Teasing a big surprise, the 'RRR' actor mentioned on the micro-blogging site, "In his post on X, Jr NTR wrote, "And it's a wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one. It's always a blast being on set with @iHrithik Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2. Ayan has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience. A big thanks to the entire @yrf team and all our crew for the love and effort. Can't wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th (sic)."

