Hrithik Roshan gets furious on reports of moving in with Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan recently shared a post on his Twitter, slamming a report that claimed he and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, are planning to move in together. Sharing a news report the Krrish actor wrote, "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job." The duo have been dating for a while now and often attend parties together.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship red carpet official on Karan Johar's 50th birthday. Since then, they have been blessing their fans' Insta feeds with each other's pictures. Earlier this month, on November 1, Saba celebrated her 37th birthday. A few days later, she shared a video on her Instagram handle offering a sneak peek of the celebrations. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Fighter with Deepika Padukone. It is slated to release on January 25, 2024.