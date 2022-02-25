Hrithik Roshan gives shout-out to rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her gig

Superstar Hrithik Roshan recently gave a shout-out to his rumoured ladylove Saba Azad ahead of her gig on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Hrithik shared a special post for his rumoured girlfriend ahead of her gig with actor Imaad Shah in Pune.

Sharing the post, the 48-year-old actor wrote, "Kill It You guys," and tagged Saba's official Instagram handle alongside the picture.

For the unversed, this is the first time that the 'War' actor has shared a social media post for Saba amid rumours of them dating each other.

Earlier, Saba joined Hrithik's family over lunch. A photograph from the get-together was shared by Hrithik's uncle and music composer Rajesh Roshan.

In the visual, Hrithik could be seen sitting with Saba and other family members, including mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, uncle Rajesh Roshan among others.

Recently, Sussanne also praised Saba for her performance at an event in Mumbai. Sharing one of the photos on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "What an amazing eve...! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabaazad @madboymink."

Saba also thanked Sussanne. She wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

Hrithik Roshan and Saba sparked dating rumours when they were spotted walking out of a Mumbai restaurant holding hands. Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons. They parted ways in 2014.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in 'War' in 2019, while Saba was last seen as Pipsy in the web series 'Rocket Boys' which is currently streaming on SonyLiv.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor