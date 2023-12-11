Hrithik Roshan gushes over girlfriend Saba Azad's performance at 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' trailer launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Actor Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad on Sunday arrived at the trailer launch of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Along with the trailer, the film's album was also out yesterday which also featured the song 'I Wanna See You Dance' that has been sung by Saba Azad.

Saba was seen performing her song live in front of the audience at the trailer launch.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a clip on her stories of her performance which she captioned, "Performing in between sneezing fits with a blocked nose but still so funn."

Her boyfriend, Hrithik couldn't stop himself from praising Saba, he re-shared her Instagram story, and showered love on her song and wrote, "This song,", followed by a red heart emoji.

Talking about 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', in the film, Ananya Panday will be seen playing the role of Ahana while Siddhant Chaturvedi will play Imaad and Adarsh Gourav will play Neil.

It is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

The trailer highlights different aspects of the three friends' friendship against the backdrop of Mumbai. It discusses the use of social media in modern life, with lines such as "We only show off on social media. You can check out anybody's social media profile.." being used to explain.

It depicts the exciting, party-loving, romantic, relationship-focused, social media-impacting, and drama-filled lives of three young people.

The film is all set to stream from December 26 on Netflix. .

