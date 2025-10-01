Hrithik Roshan joins in the star-studded Durga Puja celebration with Alia, Karan & Rani

Mumbai, Oct 1 Hrithik Roshan joined the star-studded Durga Puja celebration at the North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal on Wednesday, alongside Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ayan Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Ajay Devgn.

The 'War 2' actor visited the pandal wearing an all-white ensemble including a shirt, trousers, and a matching cap. As he appeared in the pandal to seek blessings on Maa Durga, Hrithik was warmly greeted by Tanishaa and Ayan.

After taking the prasad, the 'Super 30' actor also posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue.

Earlier today, Hrithik celebrated 4 years of togetherness with his partner, actress-singer Saba Azad with an adorable social media post.

He took to his official Instagram handle and posted a string of pictures of himself with the actress-singer.

The stills featured the lovebirds on dinner dates, travelling together and enjoying scenic views.

“I like walking thru life with you ... Happy 4th partner (sic),” he captioned the post.

The couple made their relationship official when they appeared together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Ever since then, Hrithik and Saba have been seen together at various events, vacations, and social media posts.

Before this, Hrithik shared a heartfelt note for his father Rakesh Roshan on his 76th birthday. He thanked the filmmaker for instilling strength in him.

Hrithik dropped a couple of throwback pictures featuring Rakesh and himself from his childhood days and his debut film "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai".

Calling his father his “best teacher” Hrithik wrote on his IG, “Happy birthday to you papa. Thank you for building this resilience inside me. When life gets hard, it feels like home. Nothing can and nothing will shake the soldier in me. Over the years I have learnt to see the opposite as well , and I know you have too. The discovery of worthiness within , the simplicity of just being, the collapse of external validation”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor