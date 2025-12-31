Hrithik Roshan makes cute revelation about his "double thumb" in his New Year's post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : On New Year's Eve, actor Hrithik Roshan dropped an adorable post with his girlfriend Saba Azad.

The post features his joyful dance moments with Saba. However, it was his caption that left everyone in splits.

Showcasing his humourous side, Hrithik joked about how he struggled to make a hand heart properly with his " double thumb".

"Caught some happy shadows dancing next to us. 2025 seems to be ending on a very merry note .Sending big love to all my fans out there. I especially dedicate the new year to you guys. Happy almost 2026 everyone . #keepdancing #keepflowing #keeploving #keepgrowing #staycurious P.s. not being capable of making a hand heart properly is only the 2nd thing I can't do with my double thumb. Big revelation."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for a couple of years now. Rumours about their relationship started swirling after they were spotted on a dinner date in February 2022. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together.

All speculation on their relationship was set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May 2022. Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family outings, celebrations and vacations.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan, daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor