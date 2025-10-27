Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan: My broken bones look up to your broken bones

Mumbai, Oct 27 Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan had a fan moment when he met legendary action icon Jackie Chan and said that his broken bones look up to the global superstar’s broken bones.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Hrithik shared two pictures with the star. The two looked dapper in casual wear and smiled for the camera outside a hotel in the Beverly Hills area of the US. The Bollywood star also added the song “Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas in the background to pay a tribute to the martial art legend.

“Fancy meeting you here sir @jackiechan My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always,” Hrithik wrote as the caption.

Hrithik and Saba are currently on a holiday in the US. On October 26, the two shared some romantic images from their getaway.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed up in woolens, and sharing cozy moments as the two embraced in a hug for the last picture. In the collaborative post, they wrote: “Nothing better than winter walking”.

Talking about Hrithik, the actor is making his debut on the OTT space as a producer with “Storm”. He is joining hands with Prime Video for the thriller, which is set in Mumbai. Production is scheduled to begin imminently, reports variety.com.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar” and the Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains,” reports variety.com.

In April, it was announced that Hrithik is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.

