Hrithik Roshan pays nostalgic tribute to 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' as his debut film completes 25 years

New Delhi [India], January 14 : As Bollywood's beloved heartthrob Hrithik Roshan celebrated a milestone in his career, he took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recalling the journey of his debut film 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai', which marks its 25th anniversary today.

The actor shared a glimpse into his early preparations with fans by posting photos of handwritten notes from the time he was prepping for the movie.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Hrithik revisited his nervousness and excitement as he embarked on his first big venture in the film industry.

The actor, who has since become one of Bollywood's top stars, opened up about how little has changed in terms of his approach to acting.

"I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie," Hrithik wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEyQQGes2KW/?img_index=1

He also reflected on how his thoughts at the time of 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai's release have stayed with him, revealing that his handwritten notes are part of the process that remains unchanged over the years.

One page of the notes contained motivational words the actor had written to stay focused during the intense preparation for his debut role.

"One life. That's itonly one life, one chance, don't f*** it up, don't give a s*** about small failures... Just keep going, don't break," the note read. He also shared advice on trusting one's instincts and not being afraid to embrace failure.

"Concentrate on the meaning of the words," he added.

In the post, Hrithik humorously reflected on his meticulous approach to his appearance for the role, including a line from the notes that reads, "Need a lot of biceps for broader upper chest also."

He also included a note about his speech preparation writing, "Speech-talk without being conscious at all of stuttering... It doesn't happen anymore! It's all in the mind!"

Sharing his thoughts in the caption, Hrithik acknowledged that after more than two decades in the industry, it was easier to embrace his old notes.

"After 25 years of being in the industry, I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what's changed? I see these pages and realiseabsolutely nothing," he wrote.

"Good thing? Bad thing? It's just how it is. Only process remains," he added.

Reflecting on the growth that the film and his career have seen, he added, "So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do."

'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' was released in 2000 and became a massive hit. Directed by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan, the film also marked the debut of actress Ameesha Patel.

Hrithik played a dual role in the movie, portraying Rohit, a singer, and his lookalike Raj, in a gripping tale of love, loss, and revenge.

As part of the celebrations for the silver jubilee of 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai', the film was recently re-released in theatres.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is also set to star in 'War 2', the sequel to his successful 2019 action-thriller 'War'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor