Hrithik Roshan praises his girlfriend Saba Azad for her work in 'Who's Your Gynac'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on his girlfriend and actor Saba Azad as he shared his review of her latest series ‘Who's Your Gynac’.

He posted the poster of the series on his Instagram stories and captioned it with words of praise.

"What an incredibly heartwarming show this is! Binge watched all episodes, just couldn't stop. Great work guys! I hope there is more! Congratulations to the entire team!" Hrithik posted.

He added, "Every actor deserves applause. Thank you for the laughs and the tears. And @sabazad, how amazing are you. You should be so proud of this one."

Saba Azad plays Dr Vidhushi Kothari, a fresher OB-GYN (obstetrician and gynaecologist) who balances her time between her professional and personal lives.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started swirling after they were spotted on a dinner date in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together.

All speculation on their relationship was set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash last May. Saba also spends quality time with Hrithik's family. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next film 'Fighter' opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. He also has director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller 'War 2' alongside actors Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

