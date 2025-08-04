Hrithik Roshan Praises NTR Ahead of War 2: “I Learned a Lot From Him, Which I’ll Now Incorporate”

Bollywood is gearing up for yet another cinematic spectacle featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR as they prepare to clash in the highly anticipated action-thriller War 2. With the film deep into production, Hrithik has opened up about his experience working alongside the superstar.

Hrithik Roshan couldn’t stop praising his co-star NTR, calling him "incredible" and "a true champ." The two are set to share the screen for the first time in War 2, where NTR takes on the role opposite Hrithik’s Kabir, reprising his iconic character from the 2019 blockbuster War.

“NTR is incredible, and a true champ,” Hrithik said. “He’s the first co-star I’ve worked with who doesn’t need rehearsals. He has every step inside him already. That amazed me completely. Working on the dance-off with NTR was an extraordinary experience, and I learned a lot from him, which I’ll now incorporate.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced under the YRF Spy Universe banner, War 2 is being touted as 2025’s biggest film. As NTR makes his massive Bollywood debut in a never-seen-before avatar. Reports suggest he brings an unpredictable, powerful energy to the role — adding an entirely new dynamic to the franchise.

Following War 2, NTR is also expected to headline 2026’s most awaited film — Dragon, further cementing his position as one of the most bankable stars across industries.

