Hrithik Roshan recalls memory of iconic 'Bhaag Arjun Bhaag' dialogue ahead of 'Karan Arjun' re-release

New Delhi [India], November 13 : Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently shared a heartfelt and nostalgic memory from the making of the iconic 1995 film 'Karan Arjun', as the action-drama gets ready for its much-anticipated re-release in theatres on November 22.

The re-release of 'Karan Arjun' marks a significant moment for fans of the film, and Hrithik, who played an assistant director during its production, took to social media to reflect on the film's legacy and its impact on his own career.

The Instagram post in Hrithik's voice-over shared a behind-the-scenes story from the film's brainstorming sessions.

The actor recalled a moment in 1992 when he, along with his father, director Rakesh Roshan, and the film's writers, were working on the screenplay at his father's home.

After a long period of contemplation, Rakesh suddenly broke the silence with a burst of inspiration that would go on to become one of the most memorable dialogues in Indian cinema.

As Hrithik explained, his father envisioned the climactic fight sequence in the film and dramatically shouted, "Bhaag Arjun Bhaag"a dialogue that would become a symbol of the film's epic storytelling.

"My hair stood on end, the room was applauding like in a movie theatre! And I was addicted from that day onwards," Hrithik recalled, reminiscing about the electrifying moment that captured the spirit of the film.

At just 17 years old, Hrithik was present at that defining moment in Indian cinematic history, and it left an indelible mark on him.

'Karan Arjun', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, is an action-packed drama that blends themes of reincarnation, family loyalty, and revenge.

The film follows the story of two brothers who are reborn to avenge their deaths in a previous life, and it features one of the most iconic on-screen pairings in Bollywood history.

Hrithik's involvement in the film, though not in front of the camera, played an important role as he assisted his father as an assistant director.

Reflecting on the film's significance, Hrithik said, "Even after 30 years, I'm eagerly awaiting its return to the big screen. *Karan Arjun* is where it all began for me."

The film, which became a massive hit upon its release, also marked the beginning of a cinematic legacy for the Roshan family, with Hrithik later making his acting debut in his father's directorial, 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', in 2000.

The upcoming re-release of 'Karan Arjun' is sure to rekindle fond memories for fans who experienced its original theatrical run.

Known for its high-energy performances, dramatic twists, and unforgettable dialogues, the film has remained a beloved classic in Bollywood's action-drama genre.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy filming for 'War 2', the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit 'War'.

