Hrithik Roshan recollects what Sanjay Khan told him on their first meeting

Mumbai, Jan 4 Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in the box-office debacle 'War 2', has sent his best wishes to Sanjay Khan, the father of his ex-wife Sussanne Khan on his birthday.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with Sanjay Khan. He also penned a heartwarming note in the caption, as he recollected his first meeting with the senior actor.

He wrote, "Today on your birthday Dad, I want to thank you for always being this giant loving and guiding presence in my life. Thank you for always making me feel more special than I think I am. Of every place I'v ever known, the one corner. I was guaranteed unconditional love was when I was around you and mom. I still remember the first words you ever said to me when we met, 'your name begins with H. It means you are meant for great heights my son'".

He further mentioned, "I believed it dad. I believed it cause it came from you. Another golden one I remember was in my early years as an actor I was nervous about a shoot and you looked at me and said 'before each shot that moment when the clap covers your face, collect all of you, smile and whisper 'magic time' and then just let it all go'. That stayed with me dad and I use that till today. Works like magic. Everytime".

"You have been a pioneer for the Indian television industry. Making a well researched historical like "Tipu Sultan" way before the internet made research easy - you raised the bar for indian television long before OTT and the show continues to be a favourite for so many of us all these years later. Truly nothing stops you dad, you even cheated death and kept building. May you be our guiding light for another 100! We love you. Happy birthday dad. Love you and Miss you mom", he added.

