Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad enjoy lunch date in US with Sophie Choudry

Washington [US], April 27 : Actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, seem to be having fun in the United States, as the two joined actress and singer Sophie Choudry for a lunch outing.

On Sunday, Sophie took to her Instagram to share pictures in which she can be seen posing with the two. The pictures showed the trio smiling and having a good time at a restaurant.

The caption of her post read, "When the heart & stomach are full."

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

Recently, Hrithik and Saba also attended Nick Jonas' Broadway musical The Last Five Years in New York. The show, which officially opened on March 18, 2025, has been receiving great reviews.

Hrithik and Saba were seen posing with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra during their visit to the musical.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for his highly anticipated directorial debut with Krrish 4.

His father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, made the announcement earlier in March, revealing that Hrithik would be taking on the role of director for the next installment of the iconic superhero franchise.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Duggu, 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today again, after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra and myself, to take forward our most ambitious film, Krrish 4."

As Hrithik prepares for his directorial debut, fans can also look forward to his role in War 2, part of Yash Raj Films' growing spy universe.

The film, slated for release on August 14, 2025, will also feature NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani.

