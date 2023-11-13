Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad hold hands, pose with family at Diwali celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated Diwali with his family and girlfriend Saba Azad. On Monday, he gave a glimpse of the celebration.

Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures from his Diwali celebration with his family.

His girlfriend Saba Azad also joined the celebration.

The images capture Hrithik holding hands with Saba as they sit on a staircase. His whole family stood behind them.

Hrithik wore an all-black outfit while Saba opted for a green and red lehenga.

Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan, Pashmina Roshan, and other family members can be seen in the family picture.

Roshan's family also posed on the rooftop of their home.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy Diwali beautiful people [?]"

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Happy Diwali Sir .[?] Thank You For Ur Diwali Gift.. For Cameo."

Another user commented, "Awaiting movie krish 4 "

Recently, Hrithik shared a string of pictures from his sister Pashmina Roshan's birthday bash. He took to Instagram and dropped the pics which he captioned, "Of gangsters and molls and gumshoes and mafia dons last night was a vintage lark! Happy birthday Pash."

In the pictures, Hrithik could be seen posing with his girlfriend Saba Azad and his uncle Rajesh Roshan.

He also shared a happy group picture in which Pashmina could be seen donning a peach satin dress.

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently made an appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' as Kabir.

He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he also has 'War 2' alongside Jr NTR in his kitty.

