Hrithik Roshan says 'challenge accepted' after Jr NTR brings the war in front of his house

Mumbai, Aug 5 As movie buffs await the release of one of the most-anticipated action entertainers, "War 2", the leads Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have commenced a playful banter on social media.

Hrithik took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos of himself on the balcony of his home. In the backdrop, we could see a billboard featuring an image of Jr NTR, along with a warning: "Ghunghroo toot jayenge par humse ye war jeet nahi paoge."

Accepting the challenge, Hrithik penned the caption, “Okay @jrntr, now you've taken it too far by sending an actual BILLBOARD under my house! Alright, challenge accepted. Remember you brought this upon yourself. #9DaysToWar2."

On Monday, Hrithik treated the netizens with a video of his mom, Pinky Roshan, learning the hook step of the "Aavan Jaavan" song from "War 2".

Dropping the video on his IG, the proud son wrote, "You know the song is a chart buster when your mom spends a day learning the hook and looks a million bucks while doing it! Mama you are amazing...I love you #aavanjaavan."

The makers of “War 2” dropped the first track from the much-awaited sequel on Thursday, featuring the palpable chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara Advani.

"Aavan Jaavan" has been created by the same dynamic team responsible for the blockbuster “Kesariya” song from “Brahmastra” - composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and singer Arijit Singh.

Made under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, the forthcoming action drama has been produced by Aditya Chopra.

Featuring Hrithik, Jr NTR, and Kiara as the lead, the project will also see Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in significant roles, along with others. The movie further marks Jr NTR's Bollywood debut.

A part of the YRF Spy Universe, "War 2" is expected to reach the theatres on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

