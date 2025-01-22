Hrithik Roshan shares heartfelt post for his sister on her birthday

Mumbai, Jan 22 Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in ‘Fighter’, is celebrating the birthday of his sister Sunaina Roshan.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of his sister after her weight loss journey.

He also penned a heartfelt note for her in the caption. He wrote, “Happy birthday Didi. Your newfound attitude to life and the things you have accomplished this past year are nothing less than extraordinary! In fact it’s almost magical. Keep going didi ! You are amazing and I love you”.

The actor’s father, Rakesh Roshan also wished his daughter as he wrote, “My beautiful Niks wish u a very happy birthday & abundance love & strength on the beautiful journey u are walking on.love (sic)”.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan celebrated 25 years of his debut movie ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’, as he took to his Instagram, and shared several pictures of the notes that he wrote ahead of the shooting of the film during his preparation time.

The notes highlight the extensive prep work of the actor, and prove why he deserved to become an overnight sensation with ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ which was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

He wrote in the caption, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’, I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise, absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is (sic)”.

He added, “Only process remains. So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do. It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience. The first page says “one day“ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep. #25yearsofkahonaapyaarhai”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor