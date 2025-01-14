Hrithik Roshan shares secret notes from his yellow diary on 25 years of ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’

Mumbai, Jan 14 Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is celebrating 25 years of his debut movie ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared several pictures of the notes that he wrote ahead of the shooting of the film during his preparation time.

The notes highlight the extensive prep work of the actor, and prove why he deserved to become an overnight sensation with ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ which was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.

He shared how he would have been embarrassed to share these notes on a public platform but thought to do it anyway to celebrate the film in all spirit.

He wrote in the caption, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’, I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie. I’d be embarrassed sharing these, but after 25 years of being in the industry I guess I can handle it. Then to now, what’s changed? I see these pages and realise, absolutely nothing. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is (sic)”.

He further mentioned, “Only process remains. So much to be thankful for. So much to be grateful for. So much left to do. It’s the 25th anniversary of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. And the ONLY thing I want to celebrate are these scribbles in my rough book. Only thing I am relieved about is the proof of resilience. The first page says “one day“ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did but I missed it cause I was in prep. #25yearsofkahonaapyaarhai”.

His father, Rakesh Roshan took to the comments section and shared how even he was unaware as a director of the film about the prep work of his son.

He wrote, “Duggu Wow I am also seeing it for the first time. God bless”.

‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’ marked the debut of Hrithik at a time when the industry was ruled by the Khans. While Shah Rukh Khan established himself as a leading superstar in the romantic genre, Salman Khan was impressing the audience in the action genre, and Aamir Khan opened the gates to experimentation as a superstar. In all of this, Hrithik emerged as a complete package, an actor who could perform action seamlessly and dance with absolute perfection while also ensuring an engaging performance.

Hrithik continues to be a superstar standing tall amongst the three Khans, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and the new entrant in the superstar club - Ranbir Kapoor after the success of ‘Animal’.

