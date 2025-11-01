Hrithik Roshan shares wishes for Saba Azad, says "being a good partner to you is my all time favorite thing"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Actor Hrithik Roshan has extended a love-filled birthday wish for his girlfriend Saba Azad, sharing glimpses from their romantic getaways.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik penned a heartfelt note for Saba. "From everything I reach for, dream of, and do, Being a good partner to you is my all time favorite thing to do. Happy birthday my love."

The actor also included a cute hashtag with, "#Ilovethewayloveteachesmethruyou."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQg7fSECGEY/

In his post, Hrithik dropped adorable selfies with Saba along with a video that shows the couple's goofy sides during a car ride. He also attached a video of his girlfriend, showing her enjoying nature's beauty.

Hrithik's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, also wished Saba with a sweet post on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my rock, gym buddy, sister, best friend, walking encyclopedia, and constant ray of sunshine! Life would be very dull without you, love you Saba," she wrote.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who never fail to impress fans with their chemistry, recently glammed up at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash. They arrived walking hand-in-hand, smiling for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently completed four years of togetherness. The couple, often spotted hand-in-hand at events and holidays, marked this special occasion with a sweet post that Hrithik shared on his Instagram. The pictures showed the two looking adorable and very much in love, leaving fans gushing over their chemistry. The actor didn't just share pictures of the two but also added a very sweet note.

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her.

Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor