Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand mark 10 years of collaboration, drop 'Fighter' picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Actor Hrithik Roshan and ace filmmaker Siddharth Anand dropped a photo from the Italy shoot schedule of their forthcoming aerial action flick 'Fighter' to commemorate 10 years of the duo's creative collaborations.

Sharing the picture, actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Here's to 10 years of our creative collaborations, yaara! Today marks 9 years since ‘Bang Bang’ released, 4 since ‘War’ released and our ‘Fighter’ is on the horizon. Started off shooting with a bang on the rooftops of Shimla, and now we're set to soar in the blue skies.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx53J0bMoou/

He added, "May we always fight on, side by side to bring our visions to life!"

Siddharth Anand also shared the same post and wrote, "So that’s 10 years of us, working together, creating together, #9yearsof BangBang, #4yearsofWar, and now #Fighter. To many more of these man 🥂 @hrithikroshan #fighteron25thjan "

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cx51N3KsoBg/

The actor-director duo forged their creative collaboration with ‘Bang Bang’ for the first time. The action entertainer was released on October 2 2014.

The action-packed duo returned to the silver screen next with a spy-thriller, ‘War’ on October 2, 2019. The film went on to become the year's highest-grossing Hindi film.

Siddharth Anand has been filming two songs with actors Hrithik and Deepika Padukone at the beautiful Phi beach on the Italian island of Baja Sardinia

The trio has been filming a dance number followed by a romantic ballad.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

'Fighter' is an aerial action film. The film marks Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration with Deepika.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen in the Pan-India action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Apart from 'Fighter', he will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘War 2’ alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

