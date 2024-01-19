Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ has been filmed at real air bases across Dindigul, Tezpur and Pune

Mumbai, Jan 19 The upcoming Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer action film ‘Fighter’ has been filmed at real locations with the help of IAF personnel using combat jets and helicopters.

The thrilling operational scenes have been filmed at the Air Force Station in Tezpur, the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and at the Air Force Station in Pune.

Shot extensively at the Air Force Station Tezpur, nestled in the lush green valley of Assam, it serves as the backdrop for some of the film's most intense fighter jet sequences.

The film is currently creating a huge buzz before its theatrical release. The songs of the film have also received good response from the audience and why not after all, it’s Hrithik grooving to the tracks.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomises cinematic brilliance, blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervour. The film will release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

