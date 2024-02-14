Hrithik Roshan suffers muscle injury, shares picture with crutches

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 : Actor Hrithik Roshan recently sustained an injury in his lower back and has been put on crutches by medical professionals.

On Wednesday, Hrithik took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself on crutches.

In a caption, he shared what strength means to him as he recalled the time when his grandfather was injured but refused to be in a wheelchair.

"Good afternoon. How many of you out there ever needed to be on crutches or a wheelchair n how did that make you feel? I remember my grandfather refusing to sit on a wheelchair at the airport because it wouldn't align with his own mental image of himself as 'strong'. I remember saying 'But Deda, its just an injury and nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury n not damage it further!' It made me so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear n embarrassment on the inside. I couldn't make sense of it. Made me feel helpless. I argued that the age factor is not applicable cause he needs the wheelchair for an injury and not his old age. He refused n kept the strong image on display for strangers (who literally didn't care). It worsened his pain and delayed the healing," he wrote.

He went on to talk about how men are conditioned to believe that they are strong.

He added, "There definitely is merit in that kind of conditioning, its a virtue. It's the mentality of a soldier. My dad comes from the same conditioning. MEN are strong. But if you say soldiers never need crutches And even when they medically do, they must refuse, just for the sake of keeping the illusion of strong intact, Then I just think that the virtue has been stretched so far that it borders on plain stupidity. I believe true strength is being relaxed , composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability - and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT that you are on the inside."

Explaining his idea of strength, Hrithik wrote, "Strength is not always being Rambo against all odds with a machine gun saying f**k em! That's applicable sure. Sometimes. And it's the kind we all aspire for. Even me. But the more coveted one is strength when there is no one to fight on the outside. It's that quiet fight on the inside between you and the 'image' of you. If you come out of that one feeling like wanting to do a slow dance by yourself , then you're my hero. Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is ofcourse a bigger conversation , the crutches is just a metaphor. If you get it, you get it."

Hrithik concluded his post with #beagiant #giantsdontgiveashit #strengthisgraceful

Soon after Hrithik shared the post, his post was filled with get well soon messages.

Reacting to the post, his girlfriend Saba Azad commented, "My love you a giant if I ever seen one."

"More strength to you," Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in 'Fighter', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

