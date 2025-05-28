Hrithik Roshan to collaborate with makers of 'KGF', 'Salaar' for Pan-India film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is all set to join hands with Hombale Films, who have given hits like 'KGF' franchise and 'Kantara' for an upcoming Pan-India film.

Hombale Films shared an official announcement on Instagram handle, which read, "They call him the Greek God. He's ruled hearts, shattered limits and we see the phenomenon he truly is! We are proud to welcome @hrithikroshan to the @hombalefilms family for a collaboration, years in the making. A tale of grit, grandeur and glory is set to unfold, where intensity meets imagination, the Big Bang begins. #HRITHIKxHOMBALE"

While expressing excitement about the project, Hrithik said in a statement, "Hombale has been home to some very unique stories over the years. I'm looking forward to partner with them and deliver a cinematic experience for our audience. We are dreaming big, and committed to bringing the vision to life."

Talking about the same, the founder Vijay Kiragandur shared "Very happy with this collaboration. At Hombale Films, our purpose is to tell stories that inspire and transcend boundaries. Partnering with Hrithik Roshan is a step forward in realizing that vision, crafting a film where intensity meets imagination on a grand scale. We are committed to delivering an experience that is both powerful and timeless."

Hombale Films has delivered blockbuster pan-India films over the past few years with titles like KGF Chapter 1 & Chapter 2, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, and Kantara.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his highly anticipated directorial debut with Krrish 4. His father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, made the announcement earlier in March, revealing that Hrithik would be taking on the role of director for the next installment of the iconic superhero franchise.Sharing the news on Instagram, Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Duggu, 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today again, after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra and myself, to take forward our most ambitious film, Krrish 4."

As Hrithik prepares for his directorial debut, fans can also look forward to his role in War 2, part of Yash Raj Films' growing spy universe.The film, slated for release on August 14, 2025, will also feature NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani.

