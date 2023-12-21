Hrithik Roshan to Salman, SRK, celebs attend producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : Bollywood producer Anand Pandit on Thursday hosted a grand birthday bash in Mumbai.

Several big B-town celebs marked their presence at the bash.

Actor Hrithik Roshan looked handsome as he donned a black suit over a black t-shirt and matching pants. He accessorized his look with a black hat and red shades.

He arrived along with his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

Superstar Salman Khan also arrived at the birthday bash. He donned a black suit over a blue shirt.

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff were seen twinning in casual black attires at the bash.

Newly married couple Randeep Hooda along with his wife Lin Laishram were seen posing in front of the paps.

'Gadar 2' actor Ameesha Patel turned heads with her stunning attire at the party.

Father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen twinning in black suits at the bash.

SRK looked handsome as he donned an all-black suit at the party. He tied his hair into a ponytail and completed his look with black shades.

Actor Niel Nitin Mukesh also attended the birthday party.

Actor Sharman Joshi looked stylish in an all-white suit at the party.

Mallika Shwerawat raised the glam quotient with her stunning look at the party.

'Gadar 2' actor Utkarsh Sharma kept it casual. He was seen posing with his father and director Anil Sharma at the party.

Filmmaker duo Abbas Mastan also attended the party.

Actor Kajol looked gorgeous as she opted for a shimmery saree for the birthday bash. She kept her hair open and makeup heavy.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was also present at the bash.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor attended the birthday party in a black suit.

Father-son duo Meezan Jafri along with his father Javed Jaffery were also among the attendees.

Apart from them, actors like Vaani Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Shatrughan Sinha and Dino Morea also attended the star-studded birthday party.

Producer Anand Pandit is known for his films like 'Chehre', 'The Big Bull', 'Thank God', and 'Total Dhamaal' among others.

