Hrithik Roshan walks hand-in-hand with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad after returning from Goa

Rumoured couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have returned to Mumbai after partying together with the former's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her rumoured beau Arslan Goni.

Pictures of the duo have been doing the rounds on the internet in which both of them can be seen walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport.

Saba, 31, gave major summer vibes in a pastel green bralette top paired with grey joggers and white canvas shoes. Hrithik, 48, looked uber cool in a white t-shirt and blue denim paired with white shoes and black goggles.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were also spotted together at the Mumbai airport as they headed back home after partying with Hrithik and Saba in Goa a few days ago.

Actor Pooja Bedi shared pictures from the get-together, which also saw Sussanne's siblings Farah Khan Ali and Zayed Khan in attendance, along with director Abhishek Kapoor.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later. In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rumours of Hrithik dating actor and singer Saba sparked a few months ago when they were spotted at a Mumbai restaurant, hand-in-hand. On the other hand, Sussanne's rumoured relationship with Arslan has been speculated for a little while longer. Arslan, also an actor, is Aly Goni's cousin.

( With inputs from ANI )

