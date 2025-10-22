Hrithik Roshan wishes his mother on birthday, calls her "Benjamin Button mom"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note for his mother Pinkie Roshan on her birthday, lovingly referring to her as his "Benjamin Button mom".

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared a close-up picture of his mother and wrote, "To the most beautiful eyes in the world .. It's such a joy for your son to see these eyes grow younger as you grow older ... every single year. Happy Birthday my Benjamin button mom..I love you.."

After his post, fans and celebrities filled the comment section with love and warm wishes for Pinkie Roshan

Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday..Love your beautiful heart"

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar also shared their lovely birthday wishes.

Meanwhile, 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' is a 2008 romantic fantasy drama film directed by David Fincher and adapted by Eric Roth and Robin Swicord from F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1922 short story. The film stars Brad Pitt as a man who ages in reverse.

With this reference in his post, Hrithik beautifully expressed how his mother seems to defy age.

On the work front, Hrithik recently announced his debut as a producer in the OTT space. He is teaming up with Prime Video for a thriller series set in Mumbai, titled Storm.

Excited about his new role, he took to X and wrote, "My 25th year in the Indian Entertainment Industry has given me yet another debut, this time as a producer with our production house @HRXFilms headed by @RoshanEshaan. Today, as we make this special announcement of HRX Films taking its first steps into the world of storytelling, I Thank our partners at @PrimeVideoIN- @iamgauravgandhi@madhoknikhiland #SahiraNair, for their confidence, encouragement & critical inputs that has only strengthened the core of Storm."

Hrithik added, "To the exceptionally talented Ajitpal Singh, I cannot wait for the world to see what you have crafted. To Eshaan, my brother & the force behind HRX Films, I've seen you relentlessly chase this story since the last 4 years. I'm incredibly proud of you and thank you, for all that you do everyday. To all my actors, I'm excited to see you'll on set, soon. Thank you for joining us on this journey. To my audience, this one is for you, with all our love & passion."

'Storm' boasts a cast led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rama Sharma and Saba Azad. With production scheduled to begin soon, Storm is a high-stakes thriller drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai.

