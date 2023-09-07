Hrithik Roshan wishes Rakesh Roshan on his birthday, says, "Happy birthday, papa"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a special birthday wish for his father and veteran actor Rakesh Roshan on his birthday.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his dad. Hrithik wrote in the caption, “I know how to be a soldier and a fighter only because of the way I have seen my father live his passions and hardships. Thank you for teaching me something only a few lucky ones get to learn from their fathers. It’s the best thing I got from you. Happy birthday papa..From a son and a soldier for life!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Earlier, the veteran actor shared glimpses of his birthday celebration with his friends on his Instagram handle. “50yrs friendship (very rare) thankyou Jeetu & friends for bringing in my birthday. Gratitude,” he mentioned along with the video. Jeetendra can also be spotted in the video.

Later, Tusshar Kapoor also wished him on his birthday, saying, “Belated happy birthday guddu uncle”

Rakesh has acted in films like ‘Khubsoorat’ (1980) with Rekha and ‘Kaamchor’ (1982) with Jaya Prada. He made his directorial debut with ‘Khudgarz’ (1987). He went to direct movies such as ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ (1988), ‘Karan Arjun’ (1995) and the Shahrukh Khan starrer- 'Koyla' (1997. He also worked with his son Hrithik Rosan in films like 'Koi...Mil Gaya', 'Krrish' series.

On the other hand, Hrithik recently unveiled an intriguing motion poster of his upcoming film 'Fighter' featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's first look as Indian Air Force pilots. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

'Fighter' is an aerial action film. The film marks Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration with Deepika.

Apart from 'Fighter', Hrithik will also be seen in the action thriller film ‘War 2’ alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor