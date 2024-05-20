Hrithik Roshan wishes 'War 2' co-star NTR Jr on his birthday, says "master is proud of the student"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : As NTR Jr turned 41 on Monday his 'War 2' co-star Hrithik Roshan shared a special post to wish him.

Taking to his X handle, Hrithik wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to you @tarak9999! Here's to another incredible spin around the sun. This time we spin together! I hope by the end of it the master is proud of the student in the kitchen ! Haha ! Stay healthy. Stay blessed."

https://x.com/iHrithik/status/1792563607525552441

Reacting to Hrithik's post, Jr NTR posted, "Hahaha... Thank you so much Sir. Had a congenial War on sets with you. Can't wait to be back with you and spin around the Sun together... As they say when the student is ready the teacher will appear and you are ready."

https://x.com/tarak9999/status/1792573669597905276

The actors have recently wrapped the first schedule for the film in Mumbai. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is a sequel to the 2019 action-thriller film War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

'War 2' has been in the limelight more ever since NTR Jr joined Hrithik Roshan in the action drama. The film had its first schedule being shot in Mumbai. And NTR Jr has timely finished his first schedule.

'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'.

Reportedly, the film also features Kiara Advani and is slated to release next year. However, an official announcement regarding the film's entire cast and release date is awaited.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Hrithik, on the sidelines of IIFA Awards 2023, expressed his happiness about sharing screen space with the 'RRR' star."I am very excited," exclaimed Hrithik on being asked about 'War 2' with Jr NTR.

Apart from this, NTR Jr is gearing up for the release of 'Devara', which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

