Hrithik Roshan works his magic, gives makeover to ‘Indian Idol 14’ contestant

Mumbai, Jan 19 Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan, known for his impeccable style, appeared on the stage of ‘Indian Idol 14’, and gave a spectacular transformation to contestant Piyush Panwar.

Hrithik appeared on the stage of the singing reality show for an episode themed ‘Fight to Top 10!’

The episode has put the spotlight on select Top 10 contestants, who will continue singing their way to win the coveted title of ‘Indian Idol’.

But it was Rajasthan’s Piyush, who took over the stage and impressed one and all by singing the title song of ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ and ‘You Are Soniya’ from the movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.’

The episode took an unexpected turn when Hrithik, acknowledged Piyush’s previous performances and expressed his intention to modify Piyush's look.

Amidst heightened anticipation, Piyush unveiled his new appearance, leaving everyone in awe of the unique and stunning transformation.

Acknowledging the compliments graciously, Piyush thanked Hrithik for his remarkable transformation.

Showering praises on Piyush, Hrithik said: “India is already a fan of the old Piyush, the world is now poised to become enamoured with his new version.”

Vishal Dadlani and Shreya Ghoshal also echoed the sentiment, commending both Piyush's appearance and his stellar performance.

Piyush also expressed his wish for Hrithik to perform with him on the iconic song from 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.'

In a heart-warming gesture, Hrithik along with the Judges came on stage, fulfilling Piyush's wish and creating a magical and unforgettable experience for both the contestants and the audience.

‘Indian Idol Season 14’ airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor