Hrithik Roshan wraps up shooting of 'Vikram Vedha', pens emotional note

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan completed the shoot of their upcoming film, Vikram Vedha. The action-thriller is set to release on September 30.After facing several roadblocks, the shoot of the action thriller Vikram Vedha was finally completed today, June 10. In the flick, Saif and Hrithik will be seen playing the titular roles of Vikram and Vedha respectively. Talking about his role, the Krrish actor said that playing Vedha was nothing like anything he has done before.

“Becoming Vedha was unlike anything I've ever done before. I had to break the mould of being the 'hero' and step into completely unexplored territory as an actor,” said Hrithik.“The journey felt like I was graduating. My relentless directors Pushkar and Gayatri kept me on a treadmill, silently motivating me to push boundaries. Working alongside Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani further gave me an impetus as a performer. Looking back.. I became the Vedha that I did, because of the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. He is phenomenal in every way possible,” added the actor.While in one picture, the superstar is seen striking a pose with Saif and director duo Gayatri-Pushkar, in another one he is seen holding a clapboard with the filmmakers.

