Hrithik Roshan's birthday post for his girlfriend Saba Azad is all about love and laughter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Hrithik Roshan shared series of fun and lovey-dovey pictures on his girlfriend Saba Azad's 39th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Hrithik posted some memorable moments from their various vacations together along with a message.

The album opens up with Hrithik and Saba's cute selfie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB1wMzjCrkN/?

The next photo shows couple relishing croissants.

In one of the pictures, Saba can be seen hugging Hrithik from behind as they happily posed for the camera.

From travelling, doing fun activities to enjoying food together, Hrithik's post is full of love and fun with his girlfriend.

The message read, "Happy Birthday Sa. Thank you for you. 1.11.2024 @sabazad."

As soon as he uploaded the post, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Saba Azad commented, "Hey thanks my love...also third picture never seen two people more delighted to find socks."

On Friday, The 'Greek God of Bollywood' posted a couple of pictures on Instagram where Hrithik can be seen posing with his parents, sons, girlfriend and other family members in traditional and casual outfits respectively.

His girlfriend Saba Azad also joined the celebrations.

He extended Diwali greetings in the caption, "Happy Diwali beautiful people."

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her.

Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba has started shooting for the second season of the medical comedy-drama 'Who's Your Gynac?'.

On the other hand, Hrithik is currently filming in Italy for his upcoming movie 'War 2'.'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Jr NTR.

It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor