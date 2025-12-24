Hrithik Roshan's dance performance with his sons goes viral, internet can't stop talking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 : In a rare moment, Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan has become the centre of attraction online - not for his film release but a never-before-seen family moment that left the internet highly impressed.

The 'War 2' actor attended his cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebrations with his family in Mumbai, where his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, were also present.

While the actor's stylish entry in stunning traditional outfits already had the fans' attention, a viral clip from the celebrations is now making rounds on social media, capturing Hrithik and his sons dancing together on the wedding dance floor.

In one of the fan videos, the father and sons were seen grooving to Sukhbir's classic banger 'Oh Ho Ho Ho', and their effortless moves had the guests cheering loudly.

The Roshan boys rock the dance floor at Eshaan’s wedding. #HrithikRoshan #HrehaanRoshan #HridaanRoshan pic.twitter.com/xMwcG8c2jD— HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) December 23, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

In the video, Hrithik remains unmistakably in sync with Hrehaan and Hridhaan, reflecting how his sons have clearly inherited his dancing rhythm.

As the dance video went viral, fans responded with delight, as they praised the boys for their impressive coordination.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan opted for a classic and elegant outfit. The Krish actor looked dashing and happy as he made his way to the venue with his sons by his side. He was also seen greeting the photographers politely before heading inside.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was also spotted at the venue with the bride. Both were seen smiling and posing for the cameras outside.

Hrithik also attended his cousin's pre-wedding ceremony with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and his sons. The actor was seen posing for the paparazzi alongside Saba and his two sons.

On the other hand, Hrithik's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, also made an appearance at the wedding, accompanied by her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'War 2,' which also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor