Hrithik Roshan's grandmother Padma Rani Om Prakash passes away at 91

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandmother passed away at the age of 91 on June 16 in Mumbai after reportedly suffering through age-related illness. The news of the tragic demise of the 91-tear-old was confirmed by legendary actor-filmmaker, Rakesh Roshan.Rakesh Roshan confirmed the news of the demise to Hindustan times while mourning the huge loss. While reacting to the news, he said, "Unfortunately the news is true. Om Shanti."

According to reports by the leading daily, Padma was living with the Roshan family for the last two years and suffered from age-related ailments. She was the wife of filmmaker J Om Prakash, who was the father of Hrithik’s mother Pinky Roshan. J Om Prakash passed away on August 7, 2019, at the age of 93. He made his film debut with Rajesh Khanna’s Aap Ki Kasam in 1974. He is best known for working with Jeetendra on Apna Bana Lo (1982), Apnapan (1977), Aasha (1980), Arpan (1983) and Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993). He also produced box office hit films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Aas Ka Panchhi (1961), Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966), Aankhon Aankhon Mein and Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke (1969).

