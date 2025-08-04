Hrithik Roshan's mom learns the hook step of ‘Aavan Jaavan’ track from ‘War 2’

Mumbai, Aug 4 Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan's mom, Pinky Roshan, spent an entire day learning the hook step of her son's "Aavan Jaavan" song from "War 2".

Hrithik shared a video of his mother, grooving to the track during a lively session on social media.

The proud son captioned the video, "You know the song is a chart buster when your mom spends a day learning the hook and looks a million bucks while doing it! Mama you are amazing...I love you #aavanjaavan."

On Thursday, the makers of “War 2” dropped the primary number from the highly anticipated sequel, featuring the electrifying chemistry between Hrithik and Kiara Advani.

The dynamic team behind the blockbuster song “Kesariya” from “Brahmastra: Part One” reunited to create "Aavan Jaavan". Composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and singer Arijit Singh have come together once again to deliver a memorable melody.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Hrithik posted a glimpse of the song along with the caption, "Once upon a time, Kabir had hope, joy and love. #AaavanJaavan song out now *link in bio* #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!"

The sequel has already managed to add another feather to its cap even before its release by becoming the first Indian film to be released at Dolby Cinema in India.

The makers plan to release "War 2" in Hindi and Telugu at Dolby Cinema sites in North America, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, along with other markets across the globe.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, "War 2" has been backed by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Along with Hrithik and Kiara as the lead, the project also marks the Bollywood debut of 'RRR' actor Jr NTR.

"War 2" is set to release in the cinema halls on August 14th in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu & Tamil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor