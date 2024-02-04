Hrithik says 'brilliant' Sanjeeda Sheikh made emoting in scene easy for him

Mumbai, Feb 4 Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan praised his ‘Fighter’ co-star Sanjeeda Sheikh and called her a ‘brilliant actor’, who made him emote easy for him in an emotional scene of the film.

A fan had praised Sanjeeda’s performance in ‘Fighter’ on X. The user wrote: “Dear @iamsanjeeda . This is an appreciation tweet for you. You looked flawless in the movie #Fighter . Your emotional scene with @iHrithik is one of the best scenes in the movie. It was beautifully executed.”

Mincing no words, Hrithik replied to the fan and wrote: “I absolutely agree with you Sandeep. @iamsanjeeda is a brilliant actor! She made emoting in the scene so easy for me.”

Sanjeeda called Hrithik “most honest” actor and thanked him.

Replying to Hrithik, she wrote: “Thankyou for getting out the best from me

Most honest and giving actor @iHrithik.”

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand, based on a story he wrote with Ramon Chibb. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film serves as the first installment in a planned aerial action franchise.

Apart from the actors, real life Indian Air Force cadets worked for the film. ‘Fighter’ has references to the 2019 Pulwama attack, 2019 Balakot airstrike and 2019 India–Pakistan border skirmishes.

