Hrithik’s ‘War 2’ look is somewhere between real and godlike, says stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania

Mumbai, June 17 As Hrithtik Roshan’s upcoming actioner “War 2” is scheduled to release, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, who has worked with the star in movies such as “Dhoom 2” and “Bang Bang!”, said she consciously moved away from the grunge aesthetic and instead created a look “somewhere between real and godlike”.

The costume designer of War 2 revealed the film will push Hrithik’s presence ever further with the way his character has been styled in War 2.

Anaita said: “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work with Hrithik over the years — on Dhoom 2, Bang Bang, countless appearances and ads—and then came War. Each project brought something new, but with War, we made a conscious decision to shift gears.”

She added: “We moved away from the grunge aesthetic and instead created a cleaner, sleeker look for him. It still had an edge—somewhere between real and godlike. And yes, kind of like a superhero in plainclothes! His look determined, yet casual.”

Shroff said that For War 2, it felt essential to explore a deeper, darker mood in Kabir, the suave character Hrithik plays in the film.

“This version of him is layered—not just emotionally, but visually too. Thinner fabrics, pieces that feel a little more lived-in, slightly unkempt even… and there’s more! But of course, Kabir is still Kabir — his sharpness always cuts through.”

The stylist said that she built on what worked in War 1: that transformative haircut, Hrithik’s magnetic presence, and then “we just pushed it further.”

“I think that combination—the looks, the attitude, the restraint—is what truly created this Kabir for War 2.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 pits NTR, regarded as the Man of the Masses, against Hrithik Roshan. Kiara Advani plays the female lead. War 2 is set to release on August 14th worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

