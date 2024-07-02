Hruta Durgule plays cop for first time, resonates with never-give-up attitude of her character

Mumbai, July 2 Marathi actress Hruta Durgule, who portrays the role of a police officer for the first time in the upcoming thriller series 'Commander Karan Saxena', has shared insights about her character, expressing a personal resonance with Rachna's "never-give-up attitude."

Describing her experience, Hruta, in the role of Rachna Mhatre, said: "Playing Rachna has been a crazy experience. The character has a lot of shades, so I could explore a lot while doing the scenes. My director, Jatin Wagle sir, has been a great support during our shooting. It's because of him I could understand the nuances of that world, police, and RAW."

"It's my first time playing a police officer's role. Very frankly, I have been a huge fan of shows like Special Ops. I really wished to explore that universe as an artist and have been extremely grateful that I could play Rachna. The never-give-up attitude of Rachna is what I personally resonate with. Her constant fight to be a good daughter and a good cop makes me fall in love with her humanness," added Hruta.

'Commander Karan Saxena', directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions, is based on a character created by writer Amit Khan.

The series stars Gurmeet Choudhary in the titular role, with Iqbal Khan in a pivotal role. It follows a fearless RAW agent as he delves into a high-stakes political mystery to safeguard the nation.

The series is set to premiere on July 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hruta began her career in 2012 as an assistant director in the Marathi soap opera 'Pudhcha Paaul'. In 2013, she made her acting debut as the lead in 'Durva', alongside actors like Suyash Tilak and Harshad Atkari.

She has also been a part of shows such as 'Phulpakharu' and 'Man Udu Udu Zhala'.

Hruta has also starred in movies like 'Ananya', 'Timepass 3', 'Circuitt', and 'Kanni'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor