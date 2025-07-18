Hubby Chris Hemsworth celebrates "incredible human" Elsa Pataky's birthday

Los Angeles [US], July 18 : Chris Hemsworth celebrated the birthday of his wife, Elsa Pataky on Friday, offering glimpse into some intimate family scenes.

The 'Thor' actor took to his Instagram handle to shared a picture with his wife and son Tristan. The trio appeared to be at a restaurant, posing happily with a cake in the frame.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMP1MKcRgLt/?img_index=1

It was followed by a short clip, that featured Pataky blowing the candles on her birthday cake with Hemsworth by the side.

Calling his wife an "incredible human," the actor, in his sweet birthday note, then added, "Thank you for being an incredible human and each year continuing to allow me to eat the vast majority of the cake."

For the birthday dinner, Hemsworth chose a simple white t-shirt paired with black trousers and a cap, whereas Pataky went for a black top with an open-button shirt.

It remains unclear if the couple's other children, Sasha and India Rose were a part of the celebrations.

This came shortly after the family made a stunning appearance at the London premiere of 'Limitless: Better Now Live.' Hemsworth walked the red carpet with Elsa Pataky and their twins, Sasha and Tristan.

The actor's parents, Craig and Leonie, his brother Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks were also in attendance.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been going strong for more than a decade. They got married in December 2010, just a few months after going public with their relationship, reported People.

They welcomed their first child, daughter India Rose in 2012 and then twin sons, Tristan and Sasha in March 2014. The family of four has only gotten stronger, despite the rumours of a potential split.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor