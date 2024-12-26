Hudson Meek Passes Away: Baby Driver Child Actor Dies at 16 After Falling From Moving Car

Hudson Meek, who gained recognition for portraying the younger version of Ansel Elgort's character in Edgar Wright's 2017 action film, tragically passed away at the age of 16 following a fall from a moving vehicle.

Hudson Meek, known for his roles in "MacGyver," "The School Duet," "The List," and "The Santa Con," tragically passed away on December 22 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. He was 16 years old. According to reports, a post shared on Meek's Instagram account read, "Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met."

According to the website, the actor sustained "blunt force injuries after falling to the road from a moving vehicle" on December 19. Meek was taken to a hospital where he died on Saturday night.

The post on Hudson Meek's Instagram account also shared that specific details regarding a Celebration of Hudson's Life, scheduled for December 28, would be provided soon. It added that information on how to contribute to a scholarship in Hudson's memory at Vestavia Hills High School, in lieu of flowers, would follow. The message concluded with a request for prayers for Hudson's family and friends as they cope with this sudden and tragic loss.